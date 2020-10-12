Mass death of marine life was recorded on two more sections of the Kamchatka coast, said the head of the region Vladimir Solodov on Facebook.

On October 12, marine animals died in the Vilyuchinskaya Bay area, eyewitnesses from the coast of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk reported the same phenomenon.

Solodov added that he turned to the government of the country with a request to carry out a comprehensive scientific project to study the incidents as soon as possible.

Recall that in early October, on the Kamchatka beach Khalaktyrsky and two adjacent to it, a massive release of sea animals was recorded. In addition, several people turned to medical institutions with eye burns received while sailing in Avacha Bay.

The accident killed 95% of the inhabitants of the seabed. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, water samples taken in the area of ​​Khalaktyrsky beach and Avachinsky gulf showed an excess of phosphate ions by 10.8 times, iron by 6.7 times and phenol by 2.9 times.

Later, an examination showed that the cause of the death of marine life was toxins secreted in large quantities by the special microalgae Gymnodinium.