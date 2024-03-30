Taxco, Guerrero.- Two menone of them a minor, They were arrested this Saturday to be allegedly involved in Camila's femicidethe 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped and found dead in the municipality of Taxco, Guerrero.

This is a man identified as Axel “N” and a minor whose identity is reserved, the Guerrero Prosecutor's Office reported in a statement this Saturday, March 30.

“The Attorney General's Office of the State of Guerrero completed a arrest warrant issued against Axel “N”, as well as a minor whose identity is reserved, for the crime of Femicide committed to the detriment of a minor victim whose identity is reserved, for the events that occurred in Taxco de Alarcón,” he detailed the prosecution.

This arrest warrant was obtained by the Agent of the Public Ministry and executed by elements of the Ministerial Investigation Police (PIM), in coordination with state police.

Two more arrested for the murder of Camila in Guerrero / Prosecutor's Office

Taxi driver linked to process

With these two detained, There are now three detainees in Camila's caseafter José “N” was arrested and linked to proceedings this Saturday by the crime of feminicide to the detriment of Camila.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, José “N” is the taxi driver who was seen leaving Ana “N's house“, the woman who was lynched for the case, with a black bag where the minor's body was allegedly located.

José “N”'s statement allowed authorities to find Camila's body in the community of Zacapalco early last Thursday, March 28.