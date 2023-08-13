Lieutenant Gloria Cházaro, the first woman commander of a ship in the history of Mexico, in an image spread on social networks. SEMAR

Two months have passed since the strange death of Lieutenant Gloria Cházaro, once a star of the Mexican Navy, the first woman to command a military ship in the country. Two months that have served for the case, hidden for weeks, to come to light, and for the family to have decided to demand a thorough investigation of what happened from the authorities. The death of the lieutenant has opened a window to the malpractice of the Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office in the first weeks of the investigations and to the hardships that her own house, the Secretary of the Navy, put her through for months.

The spotlights illuminate the work of both units. The Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office has promised to deliver a copy of the investigation to the lawyers of the Cházaro family on Monday. There are more than 4,000 pages, which collect expert opinions and reports from specialists on the death of the lieutenant, who appeared dead at her parents’ house, hanged, hours after arguing with her partner, on June 11. The family’s lawyers, Fernanda Robleda and Manuel Mateos, criticize that until the first notes on the case came out three weeks ago, they had barely collected 50.

“The only thing there were letters from the Fortín Prosecutor’s Office, asking the regional prosecutor to send experts to carry out studies,” explains Robleda, referring to the agency’s office in Fortín de las Flores, Veracruz, where Cházaro was found dead. The lawyer suspects that the movements of the investigators were pure figuration. “In other words, they did order the investigation protocol to be carried out, but they did not carry it out,” she argues. The agency has defended this time that the case seems to be a suicide, but that they keep other lines of investigation open.

Silent for weeks, the Secretary of the Navy has only referred to the matter publicly after articles about the case began to be published, the first on July 17, in EL PAÍS, which pointed out the irregularities that surround it. Two days later, the unit released a statement stating that “it does not have legal competence to rule on the personal lives of the members of this Armed Forces, since it would be violating the right to privacy.”

The attitude of the Navy in the Cházaro case transcends the death of the lieutenant. In the months and years before her death, the relationship between her and her dependency had cracked. The woman, congratulated by the Secretary of the Navy for her performance, was fighting against the overwhelming naval bureaucracy. In 2021 and 2022, the agency had denied him promotion to lieutenant, despite his excellent grades. Since mid-2022, in addition, the woman suffered sexual harassment, labor abuse and threats from her superior directly from her, according to her own complaints.

Robleda and Mateos accompanied Cházaro in his complaints and denunciations against his superior. In fact, the Monday following his death, the three had an appointment in Mexico City to discuss the legal strategy, which they planned to remove from the naval sphere to place it in the civil sphere, thus avoiding the discretion with which, in their opinion, the Ministry de Marina had dealt with the matter.

The lawyer remembers a conversation hours before Cházaro was found dead, on Saturday, June 10. “She wrote to me when she was coming back from the bar,” says Robleda. On Saturday afternoon, Cházaro, her partner, also a sailor Octavio Capetillo, her father, her brother and her sister-in-law, had been living together in a bar near her house, in Fortin. “Gloria told me that she no longer wanted to go back to work and that we could follow the legal process if she left the Navy. And I said yes, no problem. That is why it was so strange for me when I found out on Monday that she had died.

Harassment

Cházaro’s problems with the Navy began in 2021. Until then, everything had been a party. In 2020, the agency had puffed up its chest for the achievements of his pupil, an outstanding student. At just 26 years old, the lieutenant had become commander of one of the Navy’s most modern ships, the ARM Bonampak, based in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. She was the first woman to do it. A couple of years earlier, in addition, Cházaro had completed a master’s degree in England, as a fellow of the Chevening program for future leaders, of the British Government.

With her flag achievements, the lieutenant decided to climb the Navy hierarchy. In 2021, she took the exams for the first time to promote to lieutenant, the last step of officers before the ranks of leadership. She didn’t get it. Despite her good scores, the committee that decided the promotions opted for other candidates. Cházaro did not protest. It was the first time she had tried it and she was coming off a good run.

In between, the woman decided to work on her education. The lieutenant herself began a specialty in Naval Command at the Center for Higher Naval Studies (CESNAV). She finished in mid-2022 and the Navy sent her to her new destination, a small base in Baja California. That’s where things started to get complicated. On board the ancient ship Aguascalientes, Cházaro ran into a superior who made life impossible for him, Captain Rodolfo Torres Chávez.

Paola Schietekat, a friend from the master’s degree she studied in England, remembers the situation as hell, according to Cházaro’s own account. She started as soon as she arrived on the ship, in August 2022. “It was a gradual thing. This superior of hers tried to hug her and she rejected him. There came a point where her superior took away her authority in front of her subordinates, with humiliation, giving orders to reverse theirs… He took away the only thing that matters in the Armed Forces: the hierarchy”.

While this was happening, Cházaro fought again for his promotion. In the Navy, promotions depend on physical and written exams, which count for 35% of the final score; merit, which has to do with the trajectory in the corporation, which adds up to 30%; of aptitude and professional competence, 20%, and finally conduct, 15%. Overall, the lieutenant achieved a score of 88%, according to people close to her who were pending the process.

Despite her high score, which placed her at the top of the list of applicants, she was not promoted. This time, the lieutenant did not sit idly by. She filed an appeal for “dissatisfaction due to postponement” before the Secretary of the Navy, in which she incorporated the arguments that, in her opinion, made her worthy of her promotion. She pointed out her high score and insisted that for years, through experience and merit, she more than deserved her promotion. But again, the naval bureaucracy listened and then rejected her reasoning.

At the same time, the harassment of Captain Torres was becoming more refined, recalls Schietekat. “She, for example, was engaged and her superior told her to remove the WhatsApp profile photo with her fiancée, that she remove her ring, because she was hindering her work,” she explains. Cházaro got engaged to Capetillo in December 2022. “And I remember one time when she went riding a bike, near Puerto Cortés, there in Baja California. Her superior followed her and made a threat of rape. I think that was in January. It was in terms of ‘I could here rape you and you couldn’t do anything about it.’ She answered him, because it was no longer just rejecting his advances, but real threats.

Cházaro tried to report the problem internally, first to their superior. Given the meager results of his informal complaint, he elevated a position to the commander of the IV Naval Region, an admiral, head of the Navy in the south of the Baja California peninsula. The lawyer Robleda remembers that this was on February 19 of this year. It was just before sending the letter, when Schietekat connected Cházaro with the lawyers.

“Apathy in the development of their work”

Robleda remembers that the admiral responded verbally to Cházaro’s complaint. “The commander himself told him to submit a written complaint to the CEPCI, so that the corresponding protocol would be applied,” he explains. The CEPCI is the Committee on Ethics and Prevention of Conflicts of Interest of the Secretary of the Navy, a body designed to investigate this type of matter. The lieutenant formally filed her complaint between the end of February and the beginning of March.

In the midst of all this, Captain Rodolfo Torres learned of the lieutenant’s complaints. And because of that, he began to complicate her life even more. “Torres begins to take administrative reprisals. He intensifies the harassment with arbitrary arrests for minor things, for example that he had not done 50 push-ups that he had ordered him to do, ”explains Robleda. The lawyer recalls that on March 7, while they were holding a Zoom meeting with her, Cházaro received notification of another arrest. In the document, of which this newspaper has a copy, they indicated as the reason, “to show apathy in the development of their work.”

As part of the process, the Secretary of the Navy sent for Cházaro to Mexico City. The protocol implies that the Navy carry out a series of evaluations on the complainant. The woman settled for a few weeks in Mexico City. Her partner, Captain Capetillo, accompanied her. By then, they were engaged. Supposedly, Capetillo, who had previously been married, had already divorced.

“I then realize that the CEPCI does not have the power to sanction,” explains Robleda. “I was able to make recommendations, but you cannot sanction. At the end of the day, you need to start a research portfolio. The CEPCI apparently reported it to the Military Prosecutor’s Office, but we don’t know how that has turned out. The legal recommendation that we made to Gloria at that time was not to continue with the procedure before the CEPCI ”, she adds. The lieutenant convinced herself that this was the best option. On March 27, she told the committee that she was dropping the complaint.

The plan changed. The lawyers and Cházaro began to ponder the possibility of filing a complaint with the civil authorities. Before the Attorney General of the Republic. It was a subject of threats, abuse and workplace harassment. At the same time, the lieutenant began to consider the idea of ​​leaving the unit. Her brother, Eduardo, was going to move to Canada and she, who at first wanted to ask for a three-month permit to visit him, fantasized that the visit could become an opportunity to start working there. With her experience, it wouldn’t be hard for her to find a job in civilian shipping.

Gloria Cházaro spent her last months with these thoughts. Her death slammed a world of possibilities. The subsequent silence drew a now broken oblivion. “I am concerned that a person’s past is used to stop investigating her possible femicide,” says Robleda. “This situation of harassment by this man, Captain Torres, continued, but so far we have come to nothing. The death seems to have interrupted the investigation, the Navy has not informed about it. They reported to the Public Ministry and up to there. But they did not even notify her of the opening of a file, nor did they ask her to go and ratify it. For us, the most important thing is to clarify the facts, ”she settles.

