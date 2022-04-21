Three months ago the drama of the brother who took his own life, today Darren Criss returns to smile for the birth of his first child

After a particularly complicated period, characterized by the shock suicide of his brother Charles at the age of 36, Darren Criss, appreciated American actor and singer-songwriter has partially found joy and a smile. Thanks to the birth of his first daughter. The announcement arrived on his profile Instagram.

There are several roles that have brought the actor to success not only in the United States, but practically all over the world. Also very active on the pitch theatrical And musicalwith several albums released.

The television roles that have made him particularly famous are mainly two, that of Blaine Anderson in the television series Glee and that of Andrew Cunanan in the second season of American Crime Storywhich allowed him to win several very prestigious prizes and awards.

Last October she discovered that her private life would soon be enriched too. His wife Mia Swiera musician like him, remained pregnant. Very sweet and nice the announcement on Instagram:

We’ve been making music for years… but this time we had a BEAT. The definitive collaboration for the spring of 2022.

And spring has finally arrived. The little girl was born on 11 April Bluesy Belle Criss and the two parents, after a few days lived privately enjoying the moment, finally showed all their joy on Instagram.

M & D made some sweet music. Bluesy Belle Criss 11/4/2022 Out now.

The family drama of Darren Criss

Last February, Darren Criss’s life suffered a very serious trauma, from which he will probably never fully recover. His brother Charlesaged only 36, unfortunately died.

After metabolizing the grief, the actor eventually gave it up sad announcement in the first person, by posting a long and very touching note on his social profiles.

He was a good man with a big heart. It breaks my heart to say that my beloved brother has left us. It is obviously a colossal shock and the loss of her leaves an irremediable rift in the lives of my mother, her brother and her three small children, as well as their respective mothers.

This is an excerpt from Criss’s long post, who in the rest of the release hinted that his brother took his own life, despite the fact that he and his family had tried several times to help him.