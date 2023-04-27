Two months after the illness and the life-saving operation, Daniele Scardina has left the clinic where he was hospitalized: how is the boxer

With a post published directly on the Instagram profile of Daniel Scardinabrother Giovanni gave the latest update on the boxer’s condition. King Toretto fell victim to sudden illness two months ago and has been hospitalized to date in the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

It was the February 28th when Daniele Scardina, a well-known Italian boxer, was struck by a sudden illness during a training session and was rushed to the hospital.

The medical team of Humanitas clinic in Rozzano literally saved his life by undergoing brain surgery to reduce the bleeding and stabilizing him in a coma.

A lot there fear for Toretto’s friends, family and fans, who have been holding their breath for weeks.

But he gave it his all and after about a month, at the end of March, his brother Giovanni gave up the news that everyone was waiting for and above all they hoped. That of the champion’s exit from intensive care and the fact that Daniele was now out of danger of life.

Daniele Scardina is no longer in the hospital

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

Yesterday, always brother Giovanni, gave another piece of news about his brother which heartens everyone. Daniele Scardina is finally out of the hospital and prepares to face the long, difficult and tiring rehabilitation process.

Road that will lead him, hopefully, to a complete one healing.

The champion’s brother posted a long letter which above all served to thank the doctors who helped Daniele, but also the many fans who have never lacked their affection and support.

“Today we close a chapter of our life and say goodbye to the Humanitas clinical institute, our home for these two months“, Giovanni Scardina began, who then continued precisely with i thanks to the doctors and nurses of the neurosurgery department.

Finally explained that his brother at the moment is awake and prepares to face the path of treatment and rehabilitation expected in cases like this.

“The road is certainly long – continues Giovanni – but he is a champion and has already won the toughest of battles“.

Inevitable i comments of good wishes and affection by many fans and friends from the world of sport, music and entertainment.