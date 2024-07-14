Almost two months from the presidential election which resulted in the victory of the Morena candidate Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, standard-bearer of Morena-Labor Party-Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, according to the results of the PREP, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured this Sunday that the The opposition has not yet reacted and “is stunned.”

This Sunday, during the evaluation of Education and Sports Programs and Projects in Tlaxcala, and accompanied by the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, the president accused the opposition he believes their dogmas and fanaticisms.

“It’s been two months, the election and they don’t react, they are still stunned, because they believe, they believe their dogmas, they believe their fanaticisms, they believe that way of thinking that was imposed for centuries that the people do not exist, then They have an atmosphere that is like a bubble, it is like another worldthey talk to each other, and this complemented them, and it worked for them, because they had control of the majority of the media, especially the press, radio, television, and thus they manipulated and had political control” he said.

“They decided from the top, and everything, all of this is going to be taken from the public budget, and from the people’s assets, from the nation’s assets, that’s what they called democracy. No, that wasn’t democracy,” López Obrador said.

While the PRI and the PAN are in the middle of disputes over their internal leadership renewal process, with the tricolor party’s special controversy over the recent statutory reforms that allow the reelection of its current leader ‘Alito’ Moreno, to the displeasure of a group of PRI members, AMLO He rejected suggestions of his own re-election.

“There is no need for reelection, that was an invention of those who are ambitious for power. He who says ‘no, it’s that I am indispensable, I am necessary, I am the one who can guarantee that things continue well in Mexico’. No, nothing of that sort, The one who guarantees that things work well in Mexico is the people of Mexico.“, he said.

