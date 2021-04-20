The query was sent to the three branches of the State. Based on the Government’s resolution that determined that the vaccines were to be applied to “essential personnel” and “strategic personnel”, the Administrative Investigations Office (PIA) sought to determine who are those strategic workers, and under that category, how many have been vaccinated so far. The answer came last week: nobody received any kind of protocol for vaccination.

Who are the strategic workers? How does the Government rank them? Of this universe, how many received vaccines and what was the criterion applied? These are just some questions from the PIA, which instructs a preliminary investigation into the alleged privilege vaccination circuit for politicians, leaders, trade unionists and relatives close to power.

The denomination of “strategic” remained in the middle of the controversy because it was the term used by government officials to justify the vaccination of -among others- Carlos Zannini, who did not meet the age requirement at the time to receive the dose. It was used by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero to also defend the vaccination of the Treasury Attorney’s wife.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, receives the first dose of the Russian vaccine in mid-January.

From the body that directs Sergio Rodriguez Notices were sent to all the powers of the State, to inform them if they received any notification from the Casa Rosada explaining who are considered strategic workers, who were vaccinated within each estate. More specifically, eHe raised he went “to the head of each of the powers”, judicial sources explained to Clarion.

The PIA has already received a list of more than a million people who have been inoculated since the vaccination plan began. The investigation window is from December 29 to February 23. Now they began the arduous task of matching the data on that list with the dates, places of vaccination and application guidelines, among other variables considered.

In the framework of your research, that could lead to a criminal complaint against the State, the PIA focused on a central issue: determining who among the three powers of the State were inoculated, and which ones the Government understood to be its strategic workers.

The Executive, Legislative and Judicial Power responded a week ago to that office. The answer was negative. “There was no notification”, “No type of protocol was sent”, “We did not receive anything about it” were some of the responses received by the PIA.

Cristina Kirchner received the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus at the end of January. Photo Twitter.

The PIA also sought to clarify If the Government prioritized one Power over another, and in that case, what was the criterion for doing so, judicial sources explained.

“What follows is that for the Government, strategic staff includes only the Executive“, indicated a source in the case, and went further:”There was discretion in the application of the vaccine within that scope, and it was not specified who they are strategic. “

As the government determines the distribution of the vaccine, the researchers indicated that this “ends up being an aggravating factor, since it was not even distributed among other powers under a pre-established criterion.”

The exception was made that both the president of the Senate, Cristina Kirchner, and the president of the Lower House, Sergio Massa, they did receive the vaccine, “but no one else; there were no block presidents of other forces that were included, for example, “they noted. At least not that it has been reported or has transpired.

The PIA file

.

In the opinion that began the investigation in the orbit of the PIA, specialized in crimes related to the public administration, the authorities indicated that the facts raised – in addition to the serious irregularities that would have been verified when a “VIP vaccination” which was accessed through “contact” with the now former minister Ginés González García- “would be showing serious abuses of power in the performance of public functionsBut in addition, crimes can include both negotiations incompatible with the public function and the embezzlement of public funds.

In the case, it was pointed out that the circuit that would have started in the order of President Alberto Fernández so that Ginés resigned from his position should be investigated, “while various reports arose versions of the existence of a reserve of vaccines ( 3,000) to be applied to civil servants, relatives of civil servants, celebrities or prominent personalities of the political, union or public life of the country, thus departing from the Technical Guidelines for the National Vaccination Campaign against COVID-19 “.