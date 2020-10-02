Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, is seen again with her brother Kim Jong Un after about two months. Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong visited a flood-affected village. Kim Jong-un praised the speed of rebuilding Kimwa County in the country. He said that this year storms and other natural disasters have increased our problems unexpectedly.Kim Jong Un is believed to be followed by his younger Kim Yo Jong. Kim Yo Jong is the only member of his family who is very close to the dictator and is in a public role in politics. Kim Yo Jong often threatens South Korea. Hurricanes and floods have devastated North Korea. This has ruined thousands of houses and created a food crisis in the country.

Earlier reports had said that Kim Jong Un might get his sister Kim Yo Jong killed. During Kim’s disappearance, her sister Kim Yo Jong had full power in power. It was being claimed that now when Kim Jong has once again come to the fore, the dispute between the two about power sharing is increasing.

Kim’s sister was not seen since July 27

As reported by The Express, Kim Jong’s sister had not been seen in public anywhere since July 27. It was feared that Kim Jong might get him killed. This dictator of North Korea has already adopted such tactics to get rid of his rivals. Kim Jong is attending those government meetings. Recently, his photo while wandering in the storm-hit areas of North Korea also went viral.

The most powerful department running Kim’s sister

South Korea’s defense minister Jeong Kyeong-do claims Kim Yo Jong has taken over the power department in the Central Committee of the ruling Workers Party. Jeong said Kim’s official title is ‘First Vice Director of the Organization and Guidance Department’. He further added that Kim also looks at North Korea’s strategies regarding America and South Korea.