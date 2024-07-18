A tragic accident has struck the beach of Es Cupinà, in Formentera, where a little girl of justtwo months lost her life due to a rockfall. The little girl, immediately rescued by emergency services and taken to the hospital, unfortunately did not make it.

Tragic episode in Formentera: rocks fall on the beach and a 2-month-old baby loses her life

The unfortunate event occurred around 9 am, while the baby girl was on the beach with her father, a 33-year-old man. Suddenly, large rocks broke away from a clay ledge, overwhelming and crushing the little girl. The incident occurred around 9:37 in an area without lifeguards. The victim’s father, transferred to the hospital, suffered minor physical injuries and without a prognosis alarming.

THE rescue They quickly arrived at the scene of the tragedy. Initially, the newborn was scheduled to be transferred by helicopter to the hospital in Ibiza, but given her critical condition, the hospital in Formentera was chosen. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the girl She died shortly after arriving at the health facility.

Formentera has a predominantly limestone geology, with cliffs and steep slopes that can be subject to landslides and rockfalls. Marine erosion, wind and other atmospheric agents contribute to the destabilization of the rocks. Although Formentera is not known for frequent or serious incidents related to rockfalls, the risk exists and is managed through preventive measures and safety interventions. It is important that residents and tourists are aware of these risks and follow the instructions of local authorities to ensure their safety. This dramatic event has shocked the local community and tourists present on the island, leaving a deep sense of sadness and grief.

The young father will have to face a long period of psychological rehabilitation to recover from such a deep trauma. Losing a child in such unpredictable circumstances is a grief perhaps too great to overcome.

