They were kidnapped and held against their will in a building while their family tried to face a debt of 100,000 euros for a failed business. After 72 hours of captivity, the National Police managed to free the victims, a 41 and 42-year-old couple from Malaga, and arrest her alleged captors, two moneylenders who, apparently, were pressuring them to pay her off.

The police operation was called ‘Maradona’ in honor of the Argentine star who died last November. The investigators named it that way because one of the first suspects, whose authorship was discarded with the progress of the case, was named Diego Armando, like the soccer player.

The investigation began that same month of November, when the National Police learned that a couple was being held against their will in a property located in the capital of Malaga, so an investigation was launched to find their whereabouts and find out the circumstances. of the event.

The investigations fell directly on the Group of Robberies since the testimonies collected pointed out that the background was a debt and the pressure received from a group of lenders, who supposedly had the couple retained until they or their relatives made the payment Of the same.

After interviewing the victims’ environment, the police found out that they had even begun to negotiate a loan with the bank, using the payroll of the detained woman and putting the house of the kidnapped mother as collateral.

The banking operation, which was aimed at financing the rescue of the victims, was never carried out because the police intervened and managed to locate the property where they were being held. About 72 hours after captivity, they were released. The investigation has culminated in the arrests of his alleged captors.