The manuals for working hours in government schools at the state level set two systems for studying students in the second and third cycles from the fifth to 12th grade: one is the class system, and the second is the school hours system, within the framework of the implementation of the weekly holiday decision, which was recently adopted by the UAE government, which Granting federal government agencies a weekend of two and a half days.

In the manuals, the Emirates Foundation for School Education emphasized five steps for designing the school day, focusing on adherence to the academic plan, the weekly hours for each stage, the distribution of subjects’ shares on the new schedule, and the participation of parents of students, calling for commitment to the number of weekly hours as they are related to the curricula and student learning outcomes. So that it is 26 hours for kindergarten, 35 hours for students in the first cycle, and 40 hours for the second and third cycles.



