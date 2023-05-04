TWO-MIXthe musical duo formed on April 29, 1995 by Minami Takayamalead vocals and composer, e Shiina Nagano, who writes lyrics, composes the music and arranges. The duo has also become famous in the West thanks to the theme songs of a large number of anime and TV series, such as NEW MOBILE REPORT GUNDAM WING And Detective Conan, just to name a few. Coinciding with the 28th anniversary of their debut, as of Saturday 29th April 2023, 17 of their singles and 9 albums are now available worldwide on digital platforms such as Spotify.

While listeners from all over the world can enjoy “Just Communication“, the opening theme of the first part of “NEW MOBILE REPORT GUNDAM WING”they can experience other great successes, such as “Rhythm emotion“, the opening theme of the second part of the series, “White Reflection“, the theme song of the OVA series “NEW MOBILE REPORT GUNDAM W Endless Waltz“, “Last Impressions“, the theme song of the film “NEW MOBILE REPORT GUNDAM W Endless Waltz -Special Edition-” And “Truth～A Great Detective of Love～“, the acronym of “Detective Conan“.

With the release of the “TWO-MIX Tribute Album “Crysta-Rhythm“” on July 27, the duo continue to attract attention, even 28 years after their debut. Don’t miss out on their extensive catalog of popular songs available worldwide.

The duo’s name comes from the term “TWO-MIX”, used in recording to describe the process of mapping a sound source between left and right in stereo. Their music videos were created using computer graphics and animation. For this reason, the artists’ image has not been well disseminated by the media. Also, due to the fact that they didn’t perform live concerts, they were sometimes considered virtual artists.

In 1998 they released a CD in which they collaborated with orchestras from Paris and Warsaw. During the nineties the group diversified its activities, crossing genres with the publication of the CDs of the dance mix project in collaboration with nightclubs. In 2021 they released the 25th anniversary greatest hits album, “TWO-MIX 25th Anniversary ALL TIME BEST”. As of April 2023, their total sales have exceeded 7,000,000 units.

Source: KING RECORDS

Read on at Akiba Gamers

#TWOMIX #duos #discography #online