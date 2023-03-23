The Ministry of the Interior revealed that the smart linking system between it and the judicial authorities contributed to reducing the time for transmission of a communication from the police to the prosecution, from 120 minutes per report, to two minutes via the electronic link platform, with a reduction rate of 98.4%.

It stated that it had achieved a reduction in time and effort, by reducing the working hours spent by employees in smart services, by about 415 thousand and 418 working hours, which contributed to enhancing the productivity of workers, and time was saved in processing transactions by 200 thousand working hours, and work on Sustainability of human and financial resources in terms of funds, fuel and vehicles used in the transportation of inmates of penal and correctional institutions, as the rate of reduction reached 34% in the number of vehicles.

She pointed out that the activation of smart services had a positive impact on efforts to improve and protect the environment, by reducing carbon emissions in vehicles by 110,000 tons emitted from fossil fuels, and 850,000 tons of paper that was dispensed with in traditional paper transactions.

The Ministry of Interior stated that it worked with partners from the Ministry of Justice, judicial authorities and public prosecutions in the country to develop a smart integration system for joint operations to facilitate the community through a technical link between the executive and judicial authorities, through the federal government platform, to facilitate customers, by unifying the dealing platform, and providing A package of integrated operations by re-engineering operations, standardizing and automating procedures among the participating entities, in order to achieve integration, reduce, enhance and facilitate government procedures, reduce costs and shift to paperless processes, raise data quality, and reduce the human intervention factor in government procedures.

She added that the partners are working in a continuous work system on this common platform and interconnection, as the completion rate has reached 100%, by linking eight systems with partners to a total of 55 interconnected smart services, as the number of interconnected movements that have been implemented since the launch of the link has reached more than 903 thousand. And 507 applications, from which the targeted parties benefited from citizens, residents, visitors, lawyers, banks and legal consultancy offices.

The linkage project contributed to an increase in the completion rate of cases and the achievement of criminal justice to 99.45%, while reducing the rate of security breaches to zero, with a reduction rate of (100%). The project is also one of the most important pillars in converting 80% of federal court sessions into litigation sessions. It is permanently remoted, by automating the procedures for determining and holding the date of the video sessions for the inmate or the detainee, and the presence of the session by police personnel and specialized civilians, as it is one of the most prominent international and distinguished practices, which guarantees the saving of money and time, and through a scientific calculation of the cost of the traditional movement of police elements, And the cost of fuel and vehicles, with financial savings and reduced movements by about 900,000 movements.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Committee for the Development of Judicial Electronic Systems has worked intensively on launching a smart service package, within the framework of the unified criminal link project between the Ministry of Interior and the judicial authorities in the country. Improving information and communication technology capabilities through smart connectivity between the participating entities.

The approved list of services included many diverse services that can be performed through smart applications and technical systems, without the need to visit customer happiness centers, and in a manner consistent with green applications and environmental safety.

Accuracy and efficiency

The services of electronic linkage and systems integration between digital platforms are paperless, which provides an accurate and efficient database that can be referred to and exchanged easily, contributes to the speed of procedures, reduces costs, and shortens time and effort, leading to complete justice and customer happiness.

The package of common electronic services includes services for receiving communications, sending the operative rulings, arrest warrants, habeas corpus, travel bans, stopping searches, postponing execution of punishment, destroying seized items, inquiring about cases and their parties, criminal status, requests to visit inmates, remote investigation, and others.