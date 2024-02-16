Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistical Support Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Ali Ghanem, confirmed that Dubai Police is proud of the distinguished results achieved and being achieved by Al Khawaneej Police Station in various performance indicators, which reflect the level of professionalism and excellence of the work team that works with dedication and sincerity in order to secure… Enhancing security coverage, establishing security and safety in the area of ​​jurisdiction, and providing police services that ensure the happiness and quality of life of the community.

This came during his briefing on the progress of work at Al Khawaneej Police Station, as part of the annual inspection program for public administrations and police stations, in the presence of the Director of Naif Police Station and Chairman of the Council of Police Station Directors, Major General Dr. Tariq Tahlak, the Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station, Colonel Ali Rashid Markhan Al Ketbi, and Deputy Director of the Oversight and Inspection Department, Colonel Ahmed Mohammed Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station, Colonel Khalifa Al Awadhi, and a number of officers.

Ghanem reviewed the results of the strategic indicators of Al Khawaneej Police Station, and the results achieved in 2023, as the average response time to emergency cases reached two minutes and 26 seconds from the target of three minutes, and the center achieved 97.9% in the percentage of feeling of safety in the area of ​​jurisdiction. He also reviewed the level of implementation of initiatives and related results. With it, and the joint coordination mechanism with the relevant public administrations and police stations, the center has implemented a number of initiatives, including the “School Security” initiative, “Reconciliation is Good,” “Security Teams,” “Safe Roads,” and “Smart Estates.” “The Happiness Group”, “Security of the Workers’ Areas”, “The Manager Will Make You Happy”, and “Your Voice Is Heard”.

He listened to an explanation explaining the results and statistics of the Traffic Registration Department, the traffic awareness campaigns implemented by the center in its area of ​​jurisdiction, and the results of the Criminal Registration Department, the general shift, and customer happiness, as the Customer Happiness Department provided 4,035 transactions, of which 3,887 were smart transactions during the year 2023. He also listened to A presentation showing the workflow of the human resource, and the job happiness rate that reached 99.9%. He stressed the importance of intensifying efforts in qualifying leaders at the center and optimal investment of the human resource.

Ghanem made an inspection tour of the center, which included the criminal registration department, general duty, customer happiness, traffic registration, arrest, and inspection of the center’s vehicles, the Daily Brief hall, and various facilities.

Major General Ali Ghanem:



Dubai Police is proud of the distinguished results that Al Khawaneej Police Station has achieved and is achieving.