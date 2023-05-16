Several residents of Moratalla reported various robberies in their homes, located in the urban area, last April. As a result of his statements, the Civil Guard and the Local Police launched a joint investigation to clarify these events. The operation allowed the identification of two minors, who allegedly committed up to five crimes.

The first step of the investigation focused on a technical-ocular inspection in the affected homes. In some of them, the agents were able to verify that there was only damage to the accesses, but they had not entered the interior. On the other hand, other homes did not have the same luck and the suspects did manage to enter and steal valuables such as electronic devices, jewelry and money, among others.

Several inhabitants of the area observed those responsible forcing locks and bars. The robberies were always carried out at the same time and in a specific area of ​​the municipality. Sometimes they chose to climb up to the balconies with a ladder instead of using force.

The Civil Guard, thanks to the evidence and information collected during the operation, managed to identify the suspects, who were investigated as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of robbery with force and damage. To date, the agents have clarified five cases, but the operation remains open to determine if the minors are behind the authorship of more robberies. The young people and the investigated proceedings were placed at the disposal of the Murcia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.