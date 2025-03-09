Two minors They have been injuredone of them serious, this Saturday afternoon to upload to the top of a high voltage tower in usurbil (Guipúzcoa).

Both suffered, apparently, a Electric downloadas reported by the Basque Department of Security.

The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday on Errotaberri Street in Usurbil, and the Firefighters intervention To get off the tower to the injured.

The minors were transferred to ambulance to the Donostia hospital, one of them with gravity burns.

To the scene attended Firefighters from Donostia, agents of the Municipal Police, Health Service and Patrols of the Ertzaintza.