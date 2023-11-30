The Civil Guard has arrested two minors who had entered video game platforms to spread jihadist terrorism and try to indoctrinate acolytes in the ideology of the Islamic State (ISIS or Daesh), as reported by the Ministry of the Interior. The two arrested people, whom the judge has admitted to a closed detention center, had started by spreading terrorist content that they received from others, but had taken the leap to create their own channels, which they had adorned with a logo copied from Daesh. The armed institute warns of the increase in investigations into terrorism involving minors. “The new reality of radicalized digital natives is one of the emerging phenomena at a global level in the field of terrorism,” is highlighted in a statement from the Interior.

The arrests were made last Tuesday by agents of the Civil Guard Information Service in the course of an operation on network indoctrination. Those arrested are a 16-year-old boy living in Plasencia (Cáceres) and another 15-year-old boy living in the Balearic Islands, who had been located as consumers of terrorist content.

However, they quickly went from consumers to, once self-indoctrinated, exercising “a collaborative activity with the strategy designed by the terrorist organization Daesh,” writes Interior. Thus, they began to become “autonomous and decentralized actors by having created their own media entities with jihadist terrorist content,” with their own logo similar to that of Daesh. Among the materials disseminated by minors, the oath of allegiance to the aforementioned terrorist organization made by the perpetrator of the Brussels attack on October 16, in which two Swedish citizens were murdered, stands out.

The two young people, digital natives, had supposedly penetrated the world of online video game fan communications. “The use of servers on platforms used for communications in the world of video games has been detected with the purpose of using them for terrorist indoctrination of third parties,” says the Ministry of the Interior, without offering more details about which platforms or which video games. .

Since the October attacks in Brussels and the increase in the level of terrorist threat in Spain (four reinforced out of five), the Spanish security forces have detained more than thirty alleged jihadists, many of them minors or with this recently signed frieze. overcome. The previous operation involved the arrest of two Brazilian brothers residing in Estepona (Málaga) who used encrypted instant messaging platforms to show their active support for the jihadist organization and promote the Islamic State, they maintained relationships with other subjects in countries where there have been recent attacks. In September, a mother was arrested who was indoctrinating her children in radical Islamist terrorism.