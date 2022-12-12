At the end of last November, the Civil Guard opened an investigation to clarify various robberies in establishments in Alhama de Murcia. In less than 72 hours, two young men committed three robberies with violence and intimidation in premises in the urban area, which caused alarm among the merchants. The operation, framed in the ‘Safe Trade Plan’, made it possible to identify and arrest two minors as alleged perpetrators of these crimes.

When the criminal acts were reported, the agents immediately went to the businesses that had suffered the criminal acts. The first investigations led to the deduction that the detainees entered the establishments with any excuse or simply posing as customers. During their visit, they collected information to plan how they would act. To do this, they studied the hours in which there was less influx, the degree of risk and the feasibility of its execution.

Once they organized the robbery, the perpetrators waited in a place near the premises until there were no customers. At that time, they entered the interior and intimidated the employees, sometimes with a large knife if they considered it necessary. In this way they managed to get hold of the loot quickly.

The investigation allowed the Civil Guard to identify two young people on whom they placed a search device. This culminated in their location and arrest as alleged perpetrators of the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation in three shops in the urban area of ​​Alhama de Murcia. The detainees, along with the proceedings conducted, have been placed at the disposal of the Totana Investigating Court and the Murcia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, which ordered the admission of one of them to a juvenile center.