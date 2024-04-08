The National Police arrested two minors in the early hours of this Monday for allegedly causing the fire that affected the North Residence of Madrid, in the district of San Blas, which provides support to vulnerable young women in the Community. Both young women, born in 2007, were arrested in the same damaged center, since they lived there, after being transferred from the nearby Hortaleza Minor First Reception Center, which is under construction due to a fire in December. The case will be handed over to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, which will investigate a crime of arson, while the detainees remain in the facilities of the Juvenile Group of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade (Grume), on Julián Camarillo Street. police sources indicated to EL PAÍS.

The fire occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and affected two rooms. The flames did not cause any injuries, since all the residents came out when the fire started, Emergencies Madrid said. The Ministry of Family, Youth and Social Affairs has specified that the center staff acted “quickly and effectively” when the flames started, so the evacuation did not last more than “a few minutes.”

The regional Administration has highlighted that the causes and origin of the fire are still a matter of investigation, although firefighters have revealed that the fire was intentional and occurred in different parts of the facility. Despite the damage, the North Residence is operating normally at this time. The educational and training center serves women up to 30 years of age in vulnerable situations, either due to abuse or teenage pregnancy.

