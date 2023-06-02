Friday, June 2, 2023, 20:17



The National Police have arrested two minors this Friday for an alleged sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl in a shopping center in the town of Badalona.

The attack occurred at the ‘Magic’ shopping center, where four other attacks have already been recorded.

According to the first information, the minors belong to a “pack”.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information