Friday, September 8, 2023, 07:31



Two minors were seriously injured by a knife in Águilas. The event took place on Thursday night on Paseo Delicias. The 112 received several calls requesting urgent health care for young people, aged 14 and 16.

Local Police officers came to the scene, who attended ‘in situ’ and transferred the minor victim to the Águilas Primary Care Service to be treated by medical personnel while waiting for a Mobile Unit for hospital transfer.

Health personnel from the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP) stayed at the scene stabilizing the other victim. Both minors were transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.