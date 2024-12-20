Two minors are sentenced to 4 and 2 years of confinement for sexual assault of another minor in a shopping center in Badalona

The juvenile court number 2 of Barcelona has sentenced the two 16-year-old minors who sexually assaulted an eleven-year-old girl in the Màgic shopping center in Badalona in November 2022 to four and two years of confinement. The sexual assaults were group and they occurred first in the bathroom and, four days later, in an open field outside the premises.

In addition to the two convicted, there were four other minors involved, but since they are under 14 years old, they cannot be held accountable and cannot be held criminally responsible. One – who has not been identified – recorded the rape with his cell phone. In the same center, several more cases of sexual assault were subsequently reported.

The sentence, which has been handed down in accordance with the victim’s defense, considers it proven that between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on November 5, 2022, the two convicted men and the other four young people crossed paths with the victim in the shopping center and They forced him to enter the men’s bathroom on the first floor with them, under the threat that if he called they would stab him with a knife. Subsequently, “taking advantage of their numerical superiority” and acting “in a previously concerted manner with the purpose of satisfying their sexual desires,” they took turns entering the bathroom to carry out the acts and have sexual relations with her against the minor’s will. The text adds that this occurred “without the minor being able to do anything to prevent it.”

According to the sentence, four days later, one of the minors who participated in the first events, accompanied by four other unchargeable minors and another who has not been identified, crossed paths with the victim again when he was going to the shopping center and, again against of her will, they took her to an open field and “subjected her to sexual relations.”

Due to these facts, the court sentences the two minors under 16 years of age to four and two years of confinement for rape. In the case of a two-year sentence, the court agrees to suspend the execution of the confinement measure for two years, conditional on the defendant correctly completing a supervised release during this period with a prohibition on approaching closer than 1,000 meters to the victim and communicate with her by any means, and with the obligation to undergo a sexual education and equality education program. Additionally, you cannot be convicted of any other crime and must show a commitment to reintegrate into society, without committing new offenses.

As for the other convicted person, he is also prohibited from approaching the victim, his brother or his parents within 1,000 meters or communicating by any means. Like the other convicted man, he must follow a sexual education and equality program.