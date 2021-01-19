The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the operation ‘MEC’, detained two young people, minors, as alleged authors of a dozen robberies committed in a nursery school and in the Llano de Brujas institute, as well as in shops in that district, Santa Cruz and Alquerías. One of the detainees is also attributed the alleged responsibility of the crime of robbery with intimidation that occurred in Llano de Brujas on another minor.

The operation culminated in recovery of four mopeds, money, technology products, alcoholic beverages and six remote controls from high school; and with the seizure of tools, balaclava and gloves allegedly employed to commit the robberies.

The investigation began on the first of the month, when the Civil Guard learned of a series of robberies committed in businesses in the Murcian districts of Llano de Brujas, Santa Cruz and Alquerías. The objects stolen were of all kinds, from alcoholic beverages and technological products such as tablets, to mopeds. Some events that had generated a certain social alarm in the population.

Obetos and money seized from thieves. / Civil Guard

As the investigation progressed and evidence was being collected to determine the identity of the perpetrators, a Citizen Security Prevention patrol of the Benemérita, which was in the vicinity of the Llano de Brujas institute – where some of the robberies had already been committed – he heard noises inside.

The civil guards examined the entrances and verified how a small window was forced, so they entered the interior until they found two young people who, in the dark, were passing through different rooms of the institute.

Surprised while photographing themselves doing graffiti



With stealth, they determined the moment in which they could approach them without the possibility of escape, while they, oblivious to the police presence, photographed themselves while they painted on the floor of one of the rooms.

At that time they were identified by the agents with various tools (screwdrivers), ski masks, gloves and some materials owned by the institute in their possession, in addition to a handmade utensil (electrical cable with the ends drawn), supposedly used to carry out the theft of mopeds. The young people, minors, were arrested ‘red-handed’ as alleged perpetrators of the crime of robbery with force and damage.

The ‘modus operandi’ used made the Benemérita suspect of its possible relationship with other thefts that were being investigated, which was positive when the images from the video surveillance cameras of one of the establishments attacked were verified.

These arrests also made it possible to attribute one of the detainees the alleged responsibility of a robbery with intimidation, committed the previous afternoon in the same municipality against another minor.

After numerous investigations, the Civil Guard has recovered four mopeds, money, technological products, alcoholic beverages and six remote controls from the institute, indications that link those now detained with at least a dozen crimes of robbery with force committed in a kindergarten and in the Llano de Brujas institute, as well as in shops in the aforementioned district, Santa Cruz and Alquerías.

Allegedly, and according to the investigation, they used the stolen mopeds to travel to neighboring towns. After committing the robberies, they returned to their municipality of residence and hid the ‘loot’ in abandoned tool sheds or on rural roads in the area.

So far, the MEC operation has culminated in the clarification of a dozen robberies, although the investigation continues to clarify the possible participation of those now detained in other crimes of similar characteristics. The detainees have been placed at the disposal of the Murcia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, remaining in the custody of their legal guardians.