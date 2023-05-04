Thursday, May 4, 2023, 12:19 p.m.



Updated 5:01 p.m.

The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office ordered last Friday the release on charges of two minors arrested a few days ago in Murcia for their alleged participation in the sexual assault of another 13-year-old teenager. The alleged perpetrators of the sexual assault, aged 15, were released without any precautionary measure having been imposed on them, according to sources in the case.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in mid-April in the vicinity of a central park in the capital. The complaint was filed by the mother of the minor, since the young woman did not want to do so for fear of reprisals against her and her family “seeing her integrity endangered if her aggressors find out that she has denounced them,” according to the proceedings. of the case to which LA VERDAD has had access.

However, a few days later, and given the symptoms that her daughter was presenting, the woman went to a National Police station to report what had happened.

The parent stated that her daughter told her that on April 14, around 5:30 p.m., she left her house accompanied by two friends and went to a park, where they had met a group to have a bottle. After having a few drinks, the three of them went to a Chinese store near the garden to buy refreshments. At that moment, she was grabbed by the two boys, one for each arm of hers. The minor told her parent that although she tried to resist, she couldn’t because she was grabbed. They forced her to go down the stairs of a parking lot, which was near the establishment, they put her on her knees on the ground and forced her to give fellatio to each of them, while the other held her down. In her account, the victim did not provide further details on how she left the parking lot, nor if she returned with her friends after suffering the sexual assault.

Despite the woman’s efforts to convince her daughter that she should file a complaint, the young woman repeatedly refused. When the minor went to testify at the police station, she only stated that the two boys had done “something bad” to her, and she did not want to provide more details of what happened. She justified her position by stating that she was not going to denounce them or declare anything else for fear of what they could do to her and her family.

The Group of Minors (Grume) of Murcia opened an investigation and last week the agents identified, located and arrested the two minors who had allegedly participated in the sexual assault.

After the parties appeared at the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, where the examination of the adolescent was carried out by personnel specialized in the treatment of minors for the preconstituted evidence, the victim provided a story with few details that contradicted that offered by her mother.

In addition, the minor claimed not to remember what happened, since she had consumed alcoholic beverages. At the end of the act, the prosecutor ordered the release of the two minors without taking any precautionary measure. The police investigation, however, remains open with the practice of new evidence to find out what happened.