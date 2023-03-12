Kira Amairani and Alexandro have not yet reached the age of majority, but they already have charges for illegal deprivation of liberty, torture and murder in Baja California

Tijuana, Baja California.- Element of the Municipal Police of Tijuana stopped in the Riveras del Bosque subdivision to two minors accused of alleged illegal deprivation of liberty, torture and homicide. The lifeless body of the victim was found wrapped in a tarpaulin inside a house, according to official information.

The municipal police officers moved to that sector after receiving the report of deprivation of liberty. As they approached the property, they noticed that a woman tried to flee when she saw them arrive, so they proceeded to chase her.

While some Municipal Police officers detained the woman, her colleagues implemented a search operation to locate a man who tried to flee through the back of the house. The two suspects were arrested.

Inside the building, the security agents located the body of a man with alleged traces of torture wrapped in a canvas. Next to the victim, they found a cardboard containing threats.