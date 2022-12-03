THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, December 3, 2022, 15:24



Three women were injured this Saturday when they suffered a traffic accident in Murcia. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the incident occurred when three vehicles collided on the A-30, as it passed through the city, near the Myrtea shopping center exit.

Units of the Civil Guard and the 061 Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management were transferred to the scene, specifically a transport ambulance, another with advanced life support with nursing and a medicalized ambulance from the primary care emergency services. The toilets treated and transferred to La Arrixaca the three wounded, two girls aged 13 and 17 and a 54-year-old woman.