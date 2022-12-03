The accident took place on the A-30, near the Myrtea shopping center exit
Three women were injured this Saturday when they suffered a traffic accident in Murcia. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the incident occurred when three vehicles collided on the A-30, as it passed through the city, near the Myrtea shopping center exit.
Units of the Civil Guard and the 061 Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management were transferred to the scene, specifically a transport ambulance, another with advanced life support with nursing and a medicalized ambulance from the primary care emergency services. The toilets treated and transferred to La Arrixaca the three wounded, two girls aged 13 and 17 and a 54-year-old woman.
#minors #54yearold #woman #transferred #Arrixaca #colliding #cars #Murcia
Leave a Reply