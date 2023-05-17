Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 7:52 p.m.



Two young people aged 13 and 15 were injured this Wednesday afternoon when a scooter and a car collided on Martínez street in the Progreso neighborhood, in the municipality of Murcia. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the accident took place shortly before 5:30 p.m. The scooter and vehicle reportedly collided head-on.

Patrols from the Murcia Local Police and two ambulances with health personnel from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management were mobilized to the scene. After being treated at the scene, they were transferred to the Reina Sofía Hospital in Murcia. The current status of the patients is unknown.