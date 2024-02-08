The Civil Guard arrested two minors, aged 13 and 15, in the early hours of this Thursday in Castro Urdiales (Cantabria), after locating the lifeless body of their mother, aged 48, as sources have confirmed to EL PAÍS. of the Government Delegation. Investigators consider the eldest of the two children to be allegedly responsible for the woman's death. Both are in the custody of the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, although the youngest, due to his age, is unchargeable.

The head of the Investigative Court 5 of Santander, acting as a duty court, has agreed to the closed confinement of the eldest son for six months. In an order issued this afternoon, the magistrate has adopted this provisional decision, extendable for another three months, due to the “alleged commission” by the young man under investigation of a crime of murder.

Already mid-afternoon this Thursday, the prosecutor had requested that the minor be provisionally admitted. The public prosecutor's office took the young man's statement and made the written report available to the court on duty.

The woman was found after nine o'clock on Wednesday night gagged inside a vehicle, in the garage of the urbanization where she lived with her husband and two children, on Monte Cerredo street in the town of Castro, with a stab wound to the neck.

The Civil Guard's first investigations focused on the search for the woman's two children, who according to sources familiar with the investigation were once adopted in Russia. To locate them, a large security device was established made up of agents from the armed institute and the Castro Urdiales Local Police. Finally, at 2:15, the agents located them in the Cotolino urban park.

A call and a family fight

The Government delegate in Cantabria, Eugenia Gómez de Diego, has indicated that the event was discovered following a call made by the children to their maternal grandmother, in which they alerted her that they had been kidnapped. It was the grandmother herself who, alerted by the call, contacted the Civil Guard. The children's father was working the night shift in a factory in the Alava municipality of Llodio, according to investigation sources.

Investigators are also aware that a family dispute occurred before the events, although the investigation has yet to determine if this argument was the trigger for the patricide. There are no previous complaints nor are there police indications that there were problems between the children and the mother, who was a nurse and worked as a catechist in a local parish.

The mayor of Castro Urdiales, Susana Herrán (in the center), during a minute of silence, this Thursday. C. Ortiz (Europa Press)

As explained by the Government delegate in an appearance in which she did not admit questions, the 13-year-old boy has already been transferred to a child protection center, while the 15-year-old boy is in the custody of the Cantabria Juvenile Prosecutor's Office. waiting for a psychosocial team to prepare a report on their family, psychological and educational circumstances to adopt the measure deemed most appropriate, which must be ratified by the community's Juvenile Court.

The mayor of Castro Urdiales, Susana Herrán, has announced that the municipality will maintain three days of mourning. The councilor has stated that the City Council was not aware of any family or school conflict involving the minors, whom she said were “academically excellent”, she has conveyed her support to the family and the school community of the municipality, and has requested respect. and prudence in the media treatment of the case.

The president of Cantabria, María José Sáenz de Buruaga, has said that this Thursday is “a sad day” for the autonomous community and that Silvia's death “has destroyed a family and has spread pain throughout Cantabria.” The flags fly at half-mast in Castro Urdiales and will continue to do so for three days, as a sign of mourning.