The two miners who had been trapped since July 31 in the Cerro de Maimón mine, in the center of the Dominican Republic, after a rock slide occurred, were rescued alive this Tuesday, reported the Dominican Mining Corporation (Cormidom). .

The accident occurred while Dominican Gregorio Alejandro Méndez and Colombian Carlos Yépez were working inside the mine on July 31. During the rescue work, geologists, geotechnicians and mining engineers of different nationalities participated.

After being removed, Méndez and Yepez were received by Dominican President Luis Abinader. Both men received emergency medical care before being airlifted to the Dr. Ramón Lara military hospital in Santo Domingo.