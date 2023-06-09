The military escalation in Sudan has displaced more than 1.9 million people, of whom about 400,000 have crossed borders into neighboring countries to become refugees.

The urban area around Sudan’s capital Khartoum, home to at least five million people, has been affected. Unrest also broke out in the Darfur region in western Sudan.

The shooting continued today, Friday, and residents spoke of artillery fire and clashes in the northern cities of “Omdurman” and “Bahri”.

American and Saudi mediators said that a 24-hour cease-fire has been agreed upon throughout Sudan, starting tomorrow morning, Saturday, after a week of clashes, following the expiry of a previous armistice agreement.

The mediators said the ceasefire was “an attempt to break the cycle of violence”.

Sana Ahmed, 24, said that near her, she heard gunfire in the Thawra neighborhood in Omdurman. She added that she and the rest of the residents in the area feel very afraid and do not know what to do.

Among the other cities where clashes took place was the city of Al-Obeid in the state of North Kordofan, southwest of Khartoum, on a main road between the capital and the Darfur region.

A group of doctors said, in a statement, that the city has been without water for more than a month, food, medicine and fuel shortages, and power outages for two weeks.