THE Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical firm has promised to send two million coronavirus vaccines to the Valencian Community between now and September.

The pledge came at a meeting yesterday (April 6) between Valencian president, Ximo Puig, and company representatives.

The promised amount will enable the inoculation of 40% of the region’s population.

It also has two major advantages over other vaccines in that just a single jab is required and the doses can be stored in a normal refrigerator.

Ximo Puig said: “We have been guaranteed this order which will mean a big advance in the region’s vaccination program.”

Spain will receive the first 300.00 doses of the Johnson vaccine on April 15 with 5.5 doses earmarked to be delivered before the end of June.

Vaccinations were stepped up this week across the Valencia region with jabs offered to 64 and 65-year-old people.

Injections have also begun for residents aged under 80.

People are being summoned to go vaccination centers around the region via phone text messages.