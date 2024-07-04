Gaza (Union)

The World Food Programme confirmed yesterday that two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip suffer from food insecurity, expressing its concern about the reduction in the volume of aid operations to Gaza due to the ongoing conflict obstructing access to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The UN program said in a statement on the “X” platform: “Two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip suffer from food insecurity.”

The program attached a video clip showing the food parcels it sends from its warehouse in the village of Abu Rawash in the Egyptian governorate of Giza to the Palestinians in Gaza.

In this context, the United Nations reported that about 9 out of every 10 people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced at least once since the war began on October 7.

Andrea Di Domenico, Director of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories (OCHA), revealed that about 1.9 million people are believed to have been displaced in Gaza.

“We estimate that 9 out of 10 people in the Gaza Strip have been internally displaced at least once, if not up to 10 times, unfortunately, since last October,” he said.

“Previously we estimated that there were 1.7 million, but since reaching that number there was the operation in Rafah, and the additional displacement,” he added, continuing, “and then we also saw operations in the north that led to the movement of people.”

He pointed out that such military operations forced people to readjust their lives repeatedly.

“Behind these numbers, there are people who have fears and complaints, and perhaps they had dreams and hopes, which I fear today, unfortunately, are decreasing little by little,” Di Domenico said.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health warned yesterday that the electricity generators in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, the only one operating in the southern Gaza Strip, would stop working due to the lack of fuel needed to operate them.

The ministry said in a statement: “We warn that within a few hours, the electricity generators in Nasser Medical Complex, the only main hospital in the south, which provides services to patients, will be shut down after the Gaza European Hospital went out of service due to the lack of fuel needed to operate it.”

She added: “Currently, some departments within Nasser Medical Complex have been suspended.” The ministry called on international and humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene to provide the fuel needed to operate the generators.

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, electricity has been cut off from all areas of the Strip after the fuel needed to operate the only power station ran out, in addition to Israel cutting off its lines that supply areas in the Strip.

On Monday, medical teams evacuated the European Gaza Hospital of patients and necessary equipment, while the displaced people inside the hospital removed their tents to move them to a new displacement site, following the Israeli army’s warning to evacuate.