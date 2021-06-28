The pandemic has made the economic situation of many people difficult, since they have stopped entering money because of the paralysis that occurred today while they have had to continue paying bills or spending to buy basic products. Also, in countries like USA, where there is no universal public health system, you can add the worry of getting infected and having to bear the costs of treatment or hospitalization.

This is what the Tik Tok account @letstalkaboutbusiness has revealed. In a viral video, which accumulates more than 772,000 ‘likes’, the account of a stay of four months in an American hospital to recover from COVID-19. In the images you can see a detailed list of the various charges that add up to a total of $ 2.85 million, something more than 2.3 million euros.

The biggest charge: more than 461,000 euros for respiratory therapy

This is not an invoice itself, but a detailed list of charges for the total cost of the stay. Likely to reflect charges made before patient insurance applies, which could cover most or part of the total expenses. However, more often than not, US insurance plans do not cover the entire bill, leaving many to patients with thousands of dollars of debt.

In the video you can see that the highest charge is $ 550,458 (more than 461,000 euros) for respiratory therapy, followed by $ 404,515 (340,000 euros approximately) that it costs cover intermediate care in ICU. We can then see that the ICU fee is $ 324,349 (about 271,000 euros) and the laboratory one of 350,203 dollars (about 293,000 euros). There is also another of $ 397,632 (around 333,000 euros) for non-sterile medical and surgical supplies.

On the other hand, there was two pharmacy charges separated by $ 155,218 (about 130,000 euros) and $ 43,212 (36,200 euros), plus another of $ 193,521 (162,100 euros) for ‘medicines’.