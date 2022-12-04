In the port of Urk, the UK19 fishing cutter of Iede Geert Bakker (51) has been stationary since February this year. It should have brought in tons of plaice and sole a long time ago, but the ‘Marja Netty’ is no longer sailing. She’s going to scrap. Bakker walks over the rain-soaked planks, he doesn’t really seem to want to look at his cutter, which was his home for almost forty years.