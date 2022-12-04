In the port of Urk, the UK19 fishing cutter of Iede Geert Bakker (51) has been stationary since February this year. It should have brought in tons of plaice and sole a long time ago, but the ‘Marja Netty’ is no longer sailing. She’s going to scrap. Bakker walks over the rain-soaked planks, he doesn’t really seem to want to look at his cutter, which was his home for almost forty years.
Friendly eyes behind glasses, through which desperation occasionally flashes. “A ship on the side is like a dead person: there is no life left in it. It’s getting worse.”
He hasn’t been there for eight weeks, his hand slipping along the gold railing as we walk toward the bridge. He hasn’t seen the fish auction, where he used to be, for ages. “What am I looking for?”
