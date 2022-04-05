Dubai (Etihad)

With the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, the Dubai Police General Command and the Hussain Sajwani – Damac Charitable Foundation announced the launch of a humanitarian charitable initiative called “The White Page” aimed at helping the financially impaired and those convicted of reduced sentences, in the penal and correctional institutions in Dubai.

Major General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights in Dubai Police, praised the initiative of Hussain Sajwani and his Damac Charitable Foundation, and his relentless efforts to extend a helping hand to inmates and inmates and their families, especially those in financial difficulty, alleviating their suffering, and relieving their anguish, in order to achieve the principle of social solidarity. Which our true Islamic religion urges, pointing out that the initiative establishes a new stage of joint cooperation, and enhances joint efforts between the two parties in the field of helping inmates of penal and correctional facilities and their families, thus opening the way for more distinguished initiatives that serve the interest of society.

Hussain Sajwani said: “Some people face difficult challenges in their lives that may lead them to make incorrect decisions that violate the law, but which do not pose a real danger to society. Therefore, by launching this initiative, we wanted to give these people a new opportunity to start their lives over in a decent and respectful way.”