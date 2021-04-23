Dubai (Union)

The ARM Group announced The holding »for its contribution of two million dirhams to the“ 100 million meals ”campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in order to provide two million meals to be delivered through the campaign and its partners to the deserving groups in 30 countries around the world.

With its success in achieving all the required contributions in the first ten days of its launch, the donations of individuals, institutions, businessmen and various economic events in the UAE continue to flow into the largest campaign in the region, which was launched just before the holy month of Ramadan to cover 30 countries throughout the holy month, not at the regional level. Arabic only, but also targeting lower-income communities in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

The AR Group donation comes. M. Holding », a multi-activity Emirati economic entity, to support the largest campaign in the region, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the World Food Program, the regional network of food banks, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Foundation and a number of specialized humanitarian and charitable institutions In the countries covered by the campaign.

Mohamed Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of the AR Group, said: M. Holding: “The campaign of 100 million meals represents the values ​​of generosity and generosity within the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. It also embodies the keenness of the UAE and its wise leadership to support vulnerable groups in facing the challenge of Your hunger ».

Al Shehhi added, “The commitment of the ARM Holding Group towards the campaign of 100 million meals reflects our confidence in its positive impact and represents the values ​​of sympathy, equality and inclusion in the giving that we adopt.”

The “100 Million Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, translates Ramadan values ​​to the fullest, and falls within the various humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE without interruption with the aim of spreading The values ​​of giving and support to those in need around the world without discrimination.

The campaign, which mainly targets 20 countries, expanded this year to cover 30 countries a few days after its launch, after it received a wide response from donors. The campaign provides an opportunity for individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen, community groups and economic actors, inside or outside the UAE, to make financial contributions to help millions of needy people around the world.