02/21/2025



Updated at 09: 20h.





The Spanish Association of Primary Care Pediatrics (AEPAP) estimates that more than 1.9 million children aged 14 years old do not have a primary reference care pediatrician in their health center, a figure higher than that obtained in the last 2018 study, when there were 360,000 patients.

This was reported by the president of AEPAP, Pedro Gorrotxategi, who has lamented that the situation has worsened in recent years, while warned that, of the 1.9 million children without a pediatrician in AP, «about 600,000 They have no doctor », something that is considered” very serious. “

In this way, the Association has warned that no autonomous community guarantees children and adolescents the right to have a primary care pediatrician who attends to him in his health center. “This means that CCAA does not care that children are treated by pediatricians in AP,” GorroTxategi criticized.

These are some of the data that have communicated during the presentation of the 21st Congress of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics of Primary Care (AEPAP), which is held in Madrid from February 20 to 22.









In this sense, the president of the association has highlighted the importance of having a primary care pediatric .

In 2018, AEPAP conducted a study on AP pediatrics squares without assigned specialist. They were 26 percent, which meant 1,729 places of pediatrics. “In that report we alerted that it was very important to provide the Pediatrics for Primary Care of more specialists in pediatrics,” recalls GorroTxategi.

Now the AEPAP, has made a new review of the data of places without a specialist, which includes the places occupied by doctors not specialists in pediatrics, the non -covered casualties, the non -covered day reductions, which makes these children cannot be treated By pediatrics specialists. These results indicate that they have increased the needs of pediatricians in AP pediatrics, to approximately 2,130, which represents a deficit of 32 percent.

According to AEPAP data, Castilla-La Mancha is the CCAA with the highest percentage of primary care pediatrics without specialist, specifically 57.3 percent, followed by the Valencian Community (44%), Andalusia (42,9 %) and Murcia (37.8%). On the opposite side, Cantabria is the region that has less deficit (2.5%), followed by Aragon (8.6%), Asturias (10.5%) and La Rioja (12%).

Hospital pediatrics increases increase

From the Association they consider that the decrease in AP pediatricians is related to the progressive increase in hospital pediatric squares. In the last 14 years, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and the CCAA, the hospital squares for pediatricians have increased by 36 percent.

“This increase has not been the same in all autonomous communities,” said the president of AEPAP. Specifically, the ones that have created the most hospital squares (more than 35%) have been Madrid, Catalonia, Balearic Islands, Valencian Community, Murcia, Navarra, Cantabria and the Canary Islands. This data coincides with the CCAA with greater excess patients per pediatrician, according to the Ministry data.

According to this data in 2024, Madrid, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands were the CCAA with 50 percent of AP pediatricians attending quotas above 1,000 patients, above the maximum recommended by the Ministry of Health for their pediatricians.

It also coincides that several of the CCAA with the greatest creation of hospital squares are those with lower percentages of residents who access their job in the health center: Madrid, Catalonia, Cantabria and Community Valenciana, according to a study conducted by the AEPAP on The professional departures of residents between 2014 and 2017.

This causes a “fish that bites the tail”, in the words of the hatxategi. «As there are AP pediatrics squares with excess assigned children, excess demand makes them not be attended properly in their health center, so demand increases in the emergency room and, consequently, increase the squares of Hospital pediatrics ».

“But this increase does not solve the problem,” he said, because “the displacement of the health center care to the hospital entails an increase in assistance, and family proximity is also eliminated and assistance is provided in a field distant from the child”.

Among the solutions raised by AEPAP for this problem in the past was to request an increase in MIR squares, “hoping that, by increasing the places, residents would increase to primary school, but it has not happened that way, but rather, but rather that Hospitals absorb all increased pediatrics residents ».

The increases in MIR places in 2015 and 2016 have been accompanied by an increase in hospital square More and more families denounce in different neighborhoods and locations, it becomes chronicle, ”GorroTxategi concluded.

More autistic spectrum disorders

During the Congress, experts will deal with several issues, such as the increase in autistic spectrum disorders (TEA). It is an increasingly frequent diagnosis from the health centers, as the vowel of AEPAP in Castilla-La Mancha, Eva Ximénez, has also explained in the presentation.

“This increase can be given by the age of parents and environmental factors, among others, although they are still to be determined,” added Ximénez.

“We wanted to deal with this matter in our Congress because there is still an important infradiagnosis, especially in girls, and it is something that we can have an important role from our primary care consultations,” he said.

Together with the TEA, other current issues will be addressed in the AEPAP Congress, such as the increase in psychiatric emergencies, both in primary and in hospital, which has been found after the Covid-19 pandemic and which is maintained until The present. Disorders of eating behavior, self -injuries and suicidal ideation are responsible for much of these emergencies.