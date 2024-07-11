The Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Derei, revealed that more than 5,000 mosques, centers and Quranic circles are participating in the authority’s summer program during the current year, stressing that an educational cadre of more than 2,550 imams, teachers, supervisors and administrators has been allocated to present the program’s initiatives, which target more than two million beneficiaries across the country.

In detail, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat launched its summer program for the current year, during the period from July 15 to August 15, under the title “Safe Summer Initiatives”, stressing that the program includes several initiatives that suit all family members through advanced means; content, selection, registration, attendance, sponsorship and supervision, and its goals and objectives are in line with the approach and constants of the UAE, especially with regard to investing in the nation’s youth and strengthening established societal values.

The Chairman of the Authority, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Derei, confirmed in a media briefing organized by the Authority yesterday in Abu Dhabi that this year’s summer program has advantages and special features, including hosting it within mosques, religious centers and institutes, Quranic platforms, and neighborhood councils, all of which have a special place in society, because they represent a safe space.

He pointed out that the Authority’s summer program is the result of work, studies and community partnerships, in order to avoid many worrying challenges; such as the control of social media over the minds of our children, addiction to electronic games, and filling their free time so that they do not fall prey to emptiness, wrong behavior and foreign negative thoughts, noting that the number of mosques, centers and religious institutes participating in the program at the state level reaches 2,000 mosques, and 26 specialized Quranic centers, in addition to 3,000 Quranic circles that will be presented in the program.

Al-Durai pointed out that the total number of scientific lessons in the program amounts to 180,000 scientific lessons in mosques, and that the targeted number of beneficiaries of the program exceeds two million, but the actual benefit from it is expected to clearly exceed this number, while the number of educational staff reaches more than 550 teachers, supervisors and administrators, and 2,000 imams.

The Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat stated that the main activities of the program include the Summer Course Initiative for Memorizing the Holy Quran, which will be held this year under the slogan: “Recite it with Recitation”, and the Quranic Platform Initiative for Memorizing the Holy Quran, which is an important platform that relies on distance learning technology and helps families organize their children’s time and enroll them in Quran memorization circles, and the “Summer of Quranic Centers” initiative, which is a group of activities that enhance faith and national values ​​and develop skill aspects, as the centers implement them in cooperation with a number of partners. Its activities include: “The Preacher and the Young Orator”, “The Assistant Imam”, “Information Security”, learning some handicrafts, and getting to know the history, symbols and culture of the UAE.