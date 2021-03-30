Collected data showed that the total number of Coronavirus infections worldwide is close to 127.7 million as of Tuesday morning, while the number of vaccines that were administered around the world exceeded 559 million.

The latest data available on the American Johns Hopkins University website, at 07:00 GMT, showed that the total number of injuries reached 127 million and 655 thousand cases.

The data also showed that the number of people recovered exceeded 72.4 million, while the total deaths increased to two million and 792 thousand cases.