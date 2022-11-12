with VideoTwo planes collided mid-air during an air show in Dallas, Texas. The accident happened under the watchful eye of thousands of spectators and was filmed from several sides.



Foreign editors



Nov 12 2022

It happened during Wings Over Dallas, a three-day show featuring World War II military aircraft at Dallas Executive Airport. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress collided with a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. The accident happened around 13:20 local time, 20:20 Dutch time. It is not yet known how many people were on board and whether there were any casualties.

The two planes collided in mid-air as thousands of people watched. © Screenshot video



Data on Flightradar24, a site with flight data from almost all aircraft, shows that the aircraft flew several laps over the airport before colliding with each other. Several videos of the crash can be seen on social media. You can see how the aircraft immediately fell into pieces. Debris fell to the ground with a fireball, causing a large fire. See also Cachaça is destroying Lula's mind, shares Michelle

Aviation authorities have launched an investigation.

The two planes collided in mid-air as thousands of people watched. © Screenshot video



Flightradar24 shows how the planes flew several laps during the air show in Dallas. © Flightradar24

