Two migrants die and 27 more were injured during the overturning of a truck on the Malpaso-La Herradura highway, near the Rómulo Calzada ejido, municipality of Mezcalapa, Chiapas.

The accident occurred yesterday, Thursday, September 28, as confirmed by the National Migration Institute (INM). The accident occurred due to excessive number of people traveling in the van as detailed by the INM.

“The INM Representative Office in Chiapas points out that 52 migrants were transported in an overcrowded manner in a dump truck and the driver would have lost control until it overturned,” they said in a statement.

The Institute assured that they will support the return of the victims of this accident to their countries with their loved ones, once they are identified.

Those hospitalized are 27 foreign migrants (21 adults and six minors), they were transferred to the Gilberto Gómez Maza Hospital, in Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

It is worth mentioning that 24 of them are originally from Guatemala one from Ecuador, one from Venezuela and in the case of another person, his nationality has not yet been determined.

two families received a Visitors Card for Humanitarian Reasons (TVRH) that allows them to continue receiving medical care and taken to a shelter, An adult man was taken to another shelter in the entity.

The rest of the injured migrants receive medical attention at the Malpasito Health Center for evaluation. He INM He regretted the death of the two migrants.