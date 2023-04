How did you feel about the content of this article?

Boat with migrants identified in the Mediterranean Sea by the NGO Sea Watch International: the organization would have located 19 boats in recent days. | Photo: Reproduction Twitter/Sea Watch International

At least two migrants died and 20 were missing after the ship they were sailing on sank in the Mediterranean Sea this Saturday (8). They were trying to make the crossing between Tunisia and Italy.

Another 22 Africans would have been saved in the same shipwreck by the German NGO Resqship, which also rescued the bodies of the two drowned migrants, according to information from the Italian news agency ANSA.

According to a post by the NGO on the social network Twitter, rescued survivors confirmed that 20 people had drowned. After the rescue, they landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean.

Those rescued are from Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Cameroon and Senegal. They allegedly departed from the Tunisian city of Sfax, in a boat just 7 meters long.

Also on Twitter, the German rescue NGO Sea Watch International reported that aircraft flying over the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday spotted at least 19 vessels in distress.

Cases of shipwrecks in the Mediterranean with boats departing from Tunisia are becoming more and more frequent. According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the country has replaced Libya as the main departure point for African refugees trying to cross over to Europe as a way to escape poverty and armed conflicts in Africa and the Middle East.

Still according to the newspaper, at least 14,000 people coming especially from sub-Saharan Africa were rescued or intercepted in the first 3 months of the year when trying to cross to Europe. The number is at least 5 times greater than that recorded in the same period last year.