The court decided to expel from Russia the families of schoolchildren who extinguished the Eternal Flame

On Tuesday, December 12, the Krasnoselsky District Court of St. Petersburg made a decision in the case of children who attacked the Eternal Flame in the city. The joint press service of the courts reported that two families would be expelled from Russia.

Parents of schoolchildren – Abror Ismoilova, Nargiz Ismoilova and Gulzat Batyrova – were brought to administrative responsibility. It became known that they had not registered for migration.

What are teenagers' families accused of?

The migrants were found guilty under Part 3 of Article 18.8 (“Violation by a foreign citizen or stateless person of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The defendants in the case admitted their guilt.

In addition to expulsion from the country, they were given fines in the amount of five thousand rubles.

Parents of teenagers after a court decision placed to a special center for foreign citizens subject to deportation, and their children – for temporary detention in specialized institutions. The 11-year-old teenager who was shown extinguishing the Eternal Flame in the video was placed in a police detention center for juvenile offenders.

However, it is possible that expulsion may drag on because of interest in the history of the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bystrykin. He ordered the preparation of a report on the situation to the St. Petersburg investigative department. If a criminal case is initiated based on its results, the families will have to stay in the country during the investigation.

The incident occurred on December 10 in Krasnoye Selo

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 10, on Lenin Avenue in Krasnoe Selo. Three teenagers threw snow at the Eternal Flame. The situation was caught on video. The footage shows children playing with snow near the memorial for some time. At some point, one of them picks up snow in his hands and throws it on the fire, after which it goes out. On Monday, December 11, two brothers from one family, as well as a boy from another, were detained and handed over to their parents.

In addition to the 11-year-old schoolboy, the violators were two brothers, 10 and 14 years old – citizens of one of the neighboring countries.

This year is not the first time that teenagers have extinguished the Eternal Flame in Russian cities.

A similar incident occurred in Saratov, when teenagers extinguished the Eternal Flame with snow, behaved inappropriately near the memorial and became involved in a criminal case. Based on the results of the police check, a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 244 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Desecration of the bodies of the dead and their burial places”).

In November, children extinguished the Eternal Flame in Norilsk. The incident was captured on video, which the administration handed over to the police. Later it became known that the footage included children aged 10 and 11 years. Their actions may be classified as a crime for which criminal liability is provided.

In early December, teenagers extinguished the Eternal Flame in Kaliningrad. The Eternal Flame, extinguished by the children, was quickly restored by emergency service personnel.