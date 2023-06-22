Mexican diver Diego Balleza during training in Monterrey. Jorge Mendoza (AP)

Mexican athletes have recognized, over the decades, that they cannot live only on the resources provided by the Government. In the last year, swimmers have had to look for alternatives to find resources to stay in shape for international competitions. Two divers broke the taboo and opened accounts on OnlyFans, the platform that sells erotic photos and videos on the internet. Diego Balleza was the first to do so and then Andrés Villarreal, who participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

Balleza and Villarreal have made public in their profiles that the sale of their photographs is to be financed in a year in which the Swimming World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan) coincide, which will take place between July 14 and 30. The Pan American Games will also be held next October in Santiago de Chile and in the summer of 2024 the Olympic Games will be held in Paris 2024. In the case of Balleza (28 years old), his account began last March. Villarreal (26 years old) in June. Both received a monthly scholarship from Conade of more than 30,000 pesos.

“I don’t see it badly, I think that in the country we are a little behind in these aspects,” Balleza told Millennium about his OnlyFans account. “At the end of the day it is your body, it is something natural. I am free to express my body,” she added.

Since January of this year, the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) stopped contributing money to athletes affiliated with the Swimming Federation because the international federation, World Aquatics, took over the Mexican institution after a embezzlement of resources from its then president, Kiril Todorov. Ana Guevara, the commissioner, denied giving resources to a nascent committee that was going to mediate the crisis.

The diver Andrés Villarreal during his participation in the Tokyo Olympics. Clive Rose (Getty Images)

That was a hard blow for Mexican swimming. Divers Alejandra Orozco and Gabriel Agúndez considered the possibility of auctioning off their bronze medals won in Tokyo to cover their expenses, including the salary of coach Iván Bautista. The Mexicans made public that they had no funds to travel to Japan and the airline Aeroméxico came out to offer to help them. The same thing happened with Jonathan Paredes. Another diver, Kevin Berlin, started selling a special personal coffee brand to have resources towards Paris 2024.

The case that reverberated through Mexico was that of the artistic swimming team. The swimmers put commemorative bathing suits and towels on sale to cover some expenses for the World Cup in Egypt. Six of them had extra support after belonging to the Armed Forces. They also asked tycoon Carlos Slim for help so that he could pay for the trip. Three golds and a bronze later, the Mexicans returned with all the glory.

A group of swimmers and coaches filed an appeal for the Conade to return their sports scholarships. A federal judge, based in Mexico City, sided with the athletes and forced the agency to return the money.

