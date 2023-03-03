Drone video

Almost 2 and a half meters of snow have fallen in Crestline, in the county of San Bernardino in California: extreme weather conditions that are putting a strain on the local population. Drone footage shows the roof of Goodwin & Sons Market, the area’s only supermarket, collapsing under the weight of the snow. This event put a strain on members of the local community who were already busy collecting food for the elderly. A large swath of the western and north-central US is facing a winter storm with blizzards and high winds. Snow falls at a rate of five centimeters per hour while gusts of wind make travel dangerous. There are also several power outages. Experts say the growing frequency and intensity of such storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change. In contrast, the eastern US is experiencing a relatively mild winter season.



01:11