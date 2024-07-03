An unusual incident interrupted the calm on the beach of Melenara, located in Telde, Gran Canaria, Spain, when a shark of approximately two meters 100 meters long was spotted near the coast, causing alarm among bathers. The sighting occurred during the day, while visitors were enjoying the sun and the sea.

According to the criteria of

Faced with this situation, local authorities acted promptly. temporarily closing the beach to assess the situation and ensure everyone’s safety. Specialized marine wildlife management teams were quickly deployed to control the situation and ensure that the shark did not represent a greater threat.

The incident highlighted the importance of Always be alert and prepared to respond to unforeseen events in bathing areas. Although shark sightings near the coast are not frequent in Gran Canaria, the authorities They assured that they were equipped to handle such situations. and protect bathers.

After confirming that the shark had moved away and that there was no risk, Melenara beach reopened. This event will serve as a reminder of the occasional presence of Marine life and the need for caution in coastal waters.

Beaches with the highest presence of sharks

According to the analysis of ‘Time to Time’, some of the beaches where it is most likely to spot a shark include:

Tarragona: Beaches of Martinenca, Maricel and Marjal.

Beaches of Martinenca, Maricel and Marjal. Balearic Islands: Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca.

Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca. Valencia: Patacona Beach and Las Arenas Beach.

Patacona Beach and Las Arenas Beach. Alicante: Arenales Beach and Tabarca Island.

Arenales Beach and Tabarca Island. Grenade: Calahonda and Mamola beaches.

Calahonda and Mamola beaches. Canary Islands: Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Tenerife and Gran Canaria. Galicia: Vigo Estuary.

Mario Picazo, presenter of the program ‘Tiempo a Tiempo’, explained that these areas are particularly attractive to sharks due to various reasons, so bathers must be alert and follow the established safety recommendations.

Shark species on the Spanish coast

The Spanish coasts are home to approximately 45 different species of sharksa figure that increases to 80 throughout the Mediterranean.

Among the most recognized species are the white shark, basking shark, mako shark and blue shark. In the waters near Galicia, for example, you can also find species such as the shark. giant hammerhead and the blue shark.

White shark. Photo:Getty Images Share

What to do if you encounter a shark?

Picazo also offered essential advice for anyone who encounters a shark:

Avoid sudden movements: stay calm and avoid splashing or making rapid movements that may attract the shark.

stay calm and avoid splashing or making rapid movements that may attract the shark. Back off gently: If you detect the presence of a shark, move slowly backwards without turning your back on the animal.

If you detect the presence of a shark, move slowly backwards without turning your back on the animal. Let the shark pass: do not obstruct the shark’s path and allow it to continue on its path.

do not obstruct the shark’s path and allow it to continue on its path. Keep calm: try to remain calm so as not to accidentally provoke the shark.

try to remain calm so as not to accidentally provoke the shark. Consider calming techniques: Although surprising, stroking its snout can help calm the shark and divert its attention.

Shark. Photo:iStock Share

That is to say that, according to WWF, the main cause of the decline of sharks and rays in the Mediterranean It is overfishing, since “80% of Mediterranean fisheries are overexploited.” Trawling is the most widely used technique in the region, practiced by the 10% of the fleet but capturing more than half of the total.

This practice can have a severe impact, capturing juveniles, non-commercial species and damaging the fragile seabed. vulnerableSpecifically, drag primarily affects the olayo, shark blackbird and red-breasted dogfish.

The longline It is another common technique that is mainly used for catching tuna and swordfish, but at least “15 species of rays and sharks are victims of accidental fishing”representing between the 10% and 15% of the total. The blue shark, classified as critically endangered, is one of the main species affected by longlining.

Besides, “more than 80% of the fishing fleet The Mediterranean fishing industry is made up of small and medium-sized vessels that mainly use gillnets.”

Although this technique is less destructive than dragging, it has a great impact on rays and sharkswhich are trapped despite not being the main target of the capture.

Daniela Gutierrez Munar

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS