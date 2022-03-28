Celaya, Guanajuato.- This Monday began violently in several municipalities of Guanajuato, including CelayaThis Monday around 7:00 a.m., two men who had attended the mass of bodies present by the musical group were reported dead. “The Chuparrecios”.

The bodies were discovered on public roads with bullet wounds. Neighbors of the community of La Cruz, reported this Monday the discovery of the corpses in the private Francisco Villa.

The bodies showed signs and traces of violenceThey were tied hand and foot and with multiple bullets in their bodies and there was also a message on a piece of cardboard on them.

Citizens began on Monday going about their daily work, when they discovered the bodies they immediately called the 911 Emergency Service. The area of ​​the events was cordoned off by elements of the Municipal Police of Celayaconfirming the report gave part to the Public ministry.

Relatives of the victims came to the scene who, in a state of shock, exchanged words with elements of the army Mexican and of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato. It was confirmed that the two victims had attended the mass of the bodies of the musical group “Los Chuparrecio”, who lost their lives burned inside a van last Tuesday.

Read more: Christian “N” is linked to the process for the alleged murder of a baby from León, Guanajuato

According to witnesses, both victims found this Monday morning, they were seen for the last time at mass, and in the end it is said that “they were lifted” in the main garden of the Community of Juan Martín in Celaya and it is this Monday when they reappear now lifeless.

The Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato is carrying out the corresponding investigations in this case.