Two men were shot to death last night when they were inside a home in Colonia Valle de Huinalá, in Apodaca.

The events were recorded in a house located on Valle del Norte street, near its intersection with Valle de Oaxaca, around 10:00 p.m.

Witnesses pointed out that the now deceased would be two men between the ages of 25 and 30 They were inside the house at the time of the attack.

“Apparently one of them lived there and the other was with him, they hung out there,” said a source at the scene.

Apparently the murderers arrived in a van and after descending they attacked the two men, who were on the porch of the house.

Neighbors in the area reported having heard various detonationsbut they said they had not seen the attackers.

At the scene, it transpired that one of the victims died right there from a shot to the head, while the other was taken by neighbors in a private car to Clinic 67 of the IMSS. where was declared dead minutes later.