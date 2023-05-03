Police detained two men for attacking CSKA basketball player Shved in the center of Moscow

The police detained two men because of the attack on the leading player of the CSKA basketball team Alexei Shved. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk.

Also, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are now checking their comrade for involvement in the crime. According to police, on the night of May 2, the basketball player was severely beaten on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street. After that, the athlete was taken to the surgical department of one of the Moscow clinics and diagnosed with an open craniocerebral injury. Now he is in intensive care, doctors assess his condition as serious.

Earlier, the reason for the attack on Shved became known. CSKA basketball defender made a remark to a noisy company in a restaurant in Moscow. A group of unknown people in a state of intoxication entered the institution and began to conflict with the staff. The 34-year-old athlete made a remark to them, to which the brawlers obscenely answered and ridiculed the Swede’s hairstyle. After some time, the basketball player’s company paid the bill and left the restaurant, where they were met by offenders.

The police conducted an inspection, after which a case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Grievous bodily harm committed by a group of persons”).