A few hours ago, through social networks, images and videos were released showing the case of two men who were trapped, tied up, beaten and burned alive for allegedly trying to rob and kill a pregnant woman.

This is how the account announced it of x (previously called Twitter) @domasladrones, “2 Venezuelan criminals are burned alive after trying to rob and trying to kill a pregnant woman”the account stated.

The men are captured by the citizens themselves.

In the tweet it can be seen how the people have cornered one of the men, who has a worried face as he observes one of the people with a stick and a gun. In another image you can see the other alleged perpetrator.

Finally, you can see a video in which people are exposed by spraying gasoline on the subjects and then being burned alive. Apparently, the case would have occurred in Ecuadoraccording to the medium The vanguard.

(You can read: He killed two young people for not letting him cross a road that had been closed for a party).

So far, the publication has had thousands of reactions and opinions from Internet users, since there are those who agree with this type of actions.

I am Venezuelan and I can say that they deserve it well.

“I am Venezuelan and I can say that they deserve it well. Burning and killing them is necessary to end crime, it is super good, no matter their nationality, race or sex“, among others.

However, there are also those who do not agree with these types of facts.

“I don't care about the nationality of these people, it seems horrible to me that they do this to them,”But what a horror, we are no longer in the age of the caves, taking justice into one's own hands makes them the same as them.. Maybe they deserved it, but no one present has the right to administer justice,” are some of the comments that can be read in the publication.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO